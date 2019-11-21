Food & Drink

How to cook Thanksgiving dinner: Recipes for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs and more

Pumpkin, apple, pecan pie; easy side dishes; healthy options
THANKSGIVING DINNER -- Do you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips





How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Bistro Menil's Top Secret Turkey Brine

Traditional Side Dishes


3 easy-to-make Thanksgiving side dishes

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Green Bean Casserole recipe
Jonathan's The Rub Green Bean Casserole

SWEET POTATOES RECIPES
Mashed sweet potato with herb-roasted pecans
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

MASHED POTATOES RECIPES
Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe

Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

STUFFING / DRESSING
Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
The great Thanksgiving debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?

MORE:
Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe
Deviled eggs recipe

Dessert


PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Tropical Pumpkin Pie

Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe

APPLE PIE RECIPES
Apple custard cinnamon streusel pie
Dan's Mom's Apple Pie
Apple Rose Pie

PECAN PIE
Pecan Pie
Thanksgiving pecan pie

Apple Pandoro Bread Pudding

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes


Hot Cheetos Turkey
Reynolds Wrap releases Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options
Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes
Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe
Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table
Rice Krispies Turkey Legs

After Dinner


Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu
5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers


Thanksgiving leftovers: How to turn them into new meals
Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe
Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaythanksgivingrecipehealthy recipes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
101 Freeway crash: 1 killed, westbound lanes blocked
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
SoCal mountains blanketed with snow; winter weather advisory issued
LA holding streetlight design competition with cash prize offered
Show More
UCLA, USC to hold rallies ahead of Saturday's annual football matchup
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
Boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Leimert Park
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
More TOP STORIES News