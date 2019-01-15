FOOD COACH

Ice cream chain scoops 'Vegandulgence' for those avoiding dairy

Known for their innovative flavors, Salt & Straw Ice Cream is offering a new line of Vegandulgence ice cream flavors to attract those who can't tolerate or don't want to eat dairy.

Salt & Straw's Ian Kane explains why the company decided to launch a line of "Vegandulgence" flavors.

"As a company we wanted to share more treats with our friends who choose or are unable to eat dairy," Kane said.

Like many of the decadent and unusual flavors they offer, these new scoops don't disappoint - there's flavors like the vegan Elvis Peanut Butter Banana Split.

"It was fantastic. You can taste the peanut brittle and the peanut butter," said April Willers, from Dallas.

"This is a coconut and banana purée base with a Marion berry jam and a peanut butter bacon brittle," Kane said.

The bacon is made from a smoked tea and maple to create a bacon type taste but no lard here.

"Oatmeal moon pie with Aquafava marshmallow. Chocolate coconut cream base with gluten free oatmeal chickpea oatmeal cookies," Kane said.

If you love Samoa Girl Scout cookies, you might appreciate this veggie flavor:

"This is our toasted coconut milk and cookies. It's a coconut cream base with toast to coconut salted gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough and an almond milk vegan ganache," Kane said.

These frozen treats also offer a great mouth feel, as they're made with a base of creamy yet dense coconut cream.

Kane is quick to say these vegan flavors aren't low calorie, and they're just as decadent as the full fat dairy ice creams also on the menu.

"They are equal in yum," Kane said.

If you can't make up your mind, you might want to grab your friend and get the tasting menu. This is four scoops for $11.50.

Salt & Straw's 18 stores are committed to adding vegan options that make up about 20 percent of their menu this year.

But for now, you can enjoy these freezer favorites.
