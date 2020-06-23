ABC7 Solutions

Food Finder 211 LA: New interactive online map helps feed those in need

Due to the pandemic, the need for food has increased tenfold in L.A. County alone. Now, there's a new interactive online map to help connect people who need food to county resources.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Due to the pandemic, the need for food has increased tenfold in L.A. County alone. But now there's a way to connect food pantries and other organizations with those who need it most.

211 L.A. County is a nonprofit organization that has been around since 2005, helping L.A. County agencies connect people to resources related to housing, COVID-19 testing and also food.

MORE: Map shows healthy food providers in Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

HEALTHY FOOD MAP: L.A. officials have launched an online map showing various locations providing critical food resources during the coronavirus crisis. The map includes local food pantries, markets and LAUSD's Grab-and-Go centers.


"We have a database of about 50,000 community resources in it that we used to make referrals and we don't have a GIS system and we wanted to make a map that people could use to easily find resources in their neighborhood or wherever they were," said Maribel Marin, 211 L.A. County executive director.

The nonprofit recently partnered with a small El Segundo startup called Slingshot Aerospace to create a GIS, or geographical information system for food mapping throughout L.A. County.
It's called Food Finder 211 LA.

"Unlike other services, this brings data both public and private around all of those types of food resources. Children, seniors, food banks, soup kitchens- they are all inside food finder," said Melanie Stricklan, Co-founder of Slingshot Aerospace.

Watch Lori Corbin's report above to learn more.

MORE: When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
EMBED More News Videos

From March 1 through the end of May, market research firm Nielsen found a nearly 6 percent spike in food prices. Supply Chain Management Syracuse Professor Patrick Penfield talked to GMA about when that could change.


EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago food justice organization found a new way to provide fresh produce to the city's most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeles countylos angeleschildrenfood coachfoodseniorstechnologyfood bankhungerabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
New technology advances telemedicine options for surgeries in COVID era
Career expert offers advice to students on maximizing virtual recruiting events
Job Hunting: OC mom navigates unemployment during COVID-19
UC Riverside sees increase in jobs for students even during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in federal corruption probe
Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Hollywood producer, philanthropist Steve Bing dies of apparent suicide
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Rose Bowl hosting drive-in movie series this summer
Show More
Downtown Disney to reopen in July with health measures in place
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
Pasadena cracking down on illegal fireworks
Valedictorian has never missed a day of school
LA City Council to vote on $100M renters relief program
More TOP STORIES News