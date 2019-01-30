LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor, entrepreneur and Rams superfan Danny Trejo is serving up delectable Rams-themed treats at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts as the countdown to the Super Bowl continues.
The tasty doughnuts are iced with the Rams' iconic blue and gold, and the treats are also football shaped.
Marc Cota-Robles spoke to Trejo, who said he will be in Atlanta to cheer on the Rams on Super Bowl Sunday! Watch the full interview above.
MORE: Pink's Hot Dogs turns blue and gold in support of LA Rams
Super Bowl 2019: Trejo's Coffee & Donuts serving up Rams-themed treats
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News