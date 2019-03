Super Bowl 2019: Trejo's Coffee & Donuts serving up Rams-themed treats

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor, entrepreneur and Rams superfan Danny Trejo is serving up delectable Rams-themed treats at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts as the countdown to the Super Bowl continues.The tasty doughnuts are iced with the Rams' iconic blue and gold, and the treats are also football shaped.Marc Cota-Robles spoke to Trejo, who said he will be in Atlanta to cheer on the Rams on Super Bowl Sunday! Watch the full interview above.