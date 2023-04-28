A suspect was arrested after a stolen forklift was taken on a wild ride through the streets of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

Suspect arrested after stolen forklift is taken on wild ride through Orange County: Video

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after a stolen forklift was taken on a wild ride through the streets of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

About 7 p.m., multiple callers reported the suspect had stolen the vehicle from a construction site and rammed through a chain-link gate on Rochester Street, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Another caller told authorities that the suspect was driving on 19th Street and attempting to ram people, police said.

Officers responded to the area and contacted a victim whose car was struck by the chain-link gate that was carried on the front of the forklift as it moved along Rochester Street. Shortly afterward, Newport Beach police notified Costa Mesa authorities that the suspect was in custody and the was forklift recovered.

Costa Mesa responded to a McDonald's parking lot and arrested Matthew James Shore on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, vandalism, and hit-and-run with property damage. Shore, identified as a transient, was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.