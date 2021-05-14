CHP investigating 91 Freeway shooting possibly involving shotgun

The gun attack happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Norwalk Boulevard close to Cerritos.
Many of the other freeway shootings are believed to have been with BB guns, but the California Highway Patrol says this incident could have involved a shotgun.
Windows shot out of multiple cars on Orange County freeways in past week, CHP says
The victim says he was actually shot at in the same area a few months ago. He described what he went through during Wednesday night's incident.
"I was driving eastbound 91 Freeway, and I seen a flash and right after the flash, I heard the window crack throughout the windshield. That's how I noticed I got shot at, so I pulled over to the shoulder and called 911," said Michael Hernandez. "I hope they catch this guy, 'cause he's shooting at innocent people and hopefully nobody gets hurt."
Two other shootings were reported on local roads Wednesday.
One driver was shot at on the 605 Freeway near Imperial Highway, and another was targeted in East Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, authorities are searching for a person who shot and shattered the windows of at least two vehicles on the 91 Freeway in the Corona-Riverside area Tuesday.
Window shot out of car in Riverside amid recent string of shootings on SoCal roads