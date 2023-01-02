Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead at 43 on front porch of Memphis home

A former member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia has been found dead.
"Gangsta Boo," whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s. She was 43.
ABC affiliate WATN-TV reports Mitchell was found dead Sunday on the porch of a home in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.
Her cause of death has not been revealed. Police say they will release more information at a later time.
Gangsta Boo's death was seemingly confirmed by fellow group member DJ Paul, who posted a photo of her on Instagram in tribute.