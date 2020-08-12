George Floyd case: New bodycam video reveals conversations between Floyd, Minneapolis officers

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6318671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

George Floyd's family filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death, alleging the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.