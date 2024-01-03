George Tyndall, former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse, died of natural causes, county says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women, died of natural causes at his home in October, county officials have confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner on Tuesday said it had determined Tyndall's cause of death to be "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease." He was also determined to have Type 2 diabetes. The manner of his death was deemed "natural."

Tyndall died on Oct. 4, 2023. A friend found him in bed at his home after being unable to reach him.

At the time of his death, Tyndall was facing criminal charges of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university's student health center. He had pleaded not guilty and was free on bond.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, he had faced up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

In March of 2021, USC agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused Tyndall of sexual misconduct.

When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against the longtime campus doctor, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

Tyndall was deposed for the settlement and largely invoked his rights against self-incrimination in answers, the plaintiff's lawyers said in 2021. While he signed the settlement, he did not contribute any money toward it and did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Tyndall was supposed to stand trial this year and many of his victims were planning to testify.