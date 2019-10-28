Getty Fire: Getty Center was designed to be fire resistant, expert says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Getty Center is packed with priceless art, but the top risk concern for the facility is not theft - it's fire.

"Logically you'd think it'd be something like Danny Ocean stealing art or something like that, but what it turned out to be was fire," security and risk management expert Hal Kempfer told ABC7 after the Getty Center fire erupted Monday. "Wildland fire and brush fire was their biggest risk, and the entire center was designed with that in mind."

MORE: Getty Fire Map -- Road, school closures continue as mandatory evacuations ordered near museum

Kempfer said the Getty Center was designed to be fire resistant. The anti-fire elements include the materials used to construct the museum, the way the eaves were built and how the landscaping was designed, he said.

"It's a rather interesting, structural anomaly in Southern California, that it was designed with fire in mind," Kempfer said.

Kempfer added that the Getty Center's first security master was a senior fire official.

"He was very up front and he said fire is our biggest risk," he said, adding that the biggest fear was that a fire would get into the center and the art work would be destroyed in the flames.

The Getty Fire ignited along the Sepulveda Pass Monday. The wind-driven blaze spread quickly and destroyed multiple homes. However, its flames did not reach the Getty Center. Click here for the latest on the Getty Fire.

PHOTOS: Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles

Related stories:
Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger among the thousands forced to evacuate due to Getty Fire

Mount Saint Mary's University students evacuate after Getty Fire breaks out near hilltop campus

How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysafetyfirewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., destroys multiple homes
Getty Fire Evacuation Map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Advice for elderly, disabled during planned outages
Armenian gang involved in shootout at North Hollywood store: LAPD
Santa Ana winds to get even stronger this week
Lebron, Schwarzenegger among the Getty Fire evacuees
Show More
Students evacuate hilltop campus after Getty Fire breaks out
Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles: PHOTOS
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Nearly 16K SCE customers without power, over 250K under consideration
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
More TOP STORIES News