Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: How the gunman entered the festival

GILROY, Calif. -- The shooter in Sunday night's Gilroy Garlic Festival incident lived only a mile and a half away from where the festival was held. While it's unknown how he got to the venue it takes only about five minutes by car, or half an hour to walk because of heavy woods nearby.Christmas Hill Park, where the festival is held each year, is set on about 50 square acres with numerous trails and picnic areas.While details are still coming in on the exact location where the gunman entered the park, Gilroy Police say he circumvented security by cutting a hole in a chain-link fence that borders a creek that runs partially along the perimeter of the park.The shooting happened at around 5:45 on Sunday evening near the Vineyard Stage where the band Tinman was playing their encore. Various members recalled the terror of hearing "20" or more shots being fired and the chaos of hiding under the stage with crew and people from the audience.Gilroy Police have been commended for their quick response time, taking down the shooter within just one minute.As indicated by a festival map the area where police were headquartered on festival grounds was not far from the music stage.