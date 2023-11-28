A 26-year-old woman has been identified after she was struck and killed by an SUV at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The victim's 9-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash.

9-year-old girl dies after car crash that also killed her mother at South LA bus stop, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 9-year-old girl has died several days after she and her mother were struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in South Los Angeles, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The child passed away early Monday evening, a Los Angeles Police Department detective told ABC7. Her name has not been made public.

The girl and her mother, 26-year-old Alma Aragon, were waiting at a bus stop in the 1700 block of West 83rd Street about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when they were hit by an SUV, the LAPD said.

According to investigators, a sedan pulled out of a liquor-store parking lot when it was struck by the speeding SUV, which then careened into the bus stop.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the vehicle apparently slammed into the back of the bench, pushing it off of the sidewalk and into the street.

In the immediate aftermath of the deadly collision, police said DUI was suspected in the crash.

Aragon, her daughter and one of the drivers were transported to a hospital, where Aragon was pronounced dead, the LAPD said.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection with the crash. Police said investigators were still gathering additional video from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Gross vehicular manslaughter and murder are among the possible charges faced by one or both drivers, the LAPD said, adding that formal charges were expected to be filed soon.