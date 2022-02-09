child shot

Road rage shooting: Child shot in head while family headed to grocery store, police say

By Courtney Fischer
EMBED <>More Videos

Child shot in road rage incident when family was on the way to grocery store, police say

HOUSTON -- A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday night in Texas.

The shooting happened in southwest Houston at 9800 Southwest Freeway, where police say a family of four -- a father, a mother, the 9-year-old and her 12-year-old brother -- were in a Tahoe headed to the grocery store at 9 p.m.

Officials believe they were going northbound on the freeway when they got between a white truck and another vehicle that appeared to be racing.

One of the racing drivers, believed to be in a white GMC Denali, cut off the family's vehicle several times. The Denali then got behind the family's vehicle and someone inside the Denali fired shots, wounding the girl in the head, police say.

The driver of the Tahoe was able to pull over at a Shell gas station at 7402 Fondren, where officers responded to a shooting call.

From there, paramedics took the child in critical condition to Texas Children's Hospital, where she was in surgery overnight.

The girl's mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

ABC13 is working to learn more about the victim's condition.

Police only had a vague description of the people in the Denali saying the driver was a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with short hair, and his passenger may have been a Hispanic woman.

Officials believe the Denali had arrows on the blinkers.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

En Español: Niña de 9 años de edad recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista del suroeste de Houston.

Editor's Note: Police originally said that the shooting happened on Fondren near the feeder road. In an update around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, they clarified to say the shooting happened on the Southwest Freeway.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasshots firedshootingfreewaychild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Boy, 14, dies after being shot in head in Pasadena; suspect arrested
Teen in critical condition after being shot in Pasadena, police say
8-year-old shot in possible gang-related shooting in Anaheim: Police
$20K reward offered in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside California mall
Green Day singer's stolen '62 Chevy Nova recovered in OC, police say
Heat advisory in effect for SoCal with temps nearing 90 degrees
LAPD arrests juvenile suspected of attacking, robbing teen sisters
Anaheim family honors late patriarch with LA Rams tradition
Jesslyn Zuniga Houston, TX: Teen found dead after 1st date
Show More
Massive fire rips through foam business in Orange County
Rams fan claims he was attacked by another fan at Rams-Cardinals game
Die-hard Rams fan, cancer survivor surprised with Super Bowl tickets
Gascón wants credit card companies to stop payments for 'ghost guns'
Trial of former Angels employee over role in Skaggs' death begins
More TOP STORIES News