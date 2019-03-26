Glendale man dies while rappelling down 380-foot cliff in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Glendale man died in a fall while rappelling down a 380-foot cliff in Death Valley National Park.Officials say 41-year-old Matthew Yaussi was canyoneering with a companion, when he accidentally fell near Titus Canyon on Saturday.Rescuers recovered his body on Sunday.Canyoneering is an activity that combines hiking, climbing and rappelling.