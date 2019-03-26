Disasters & Accidents

Glendale man dies while rappelling down 380-foot cliff in Death Valley

A Glendale man died in a fall while rappelling down a 380-foot cliff in Death Valley National Park.

Officials say 41-year-old Matthew Yaussi was canyoneering with a companion, when he accidentally fell near Titus Canyon on Saturday.

Officials say 41-year-old Matthew Yaussi was canyoneering with a companion, when he accidentally fell near Titus Canyon on Saturday.

Rescuers recovered his body on Sunday.

Canyoneering is an activity that combines hiking, climbing and rappelling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
