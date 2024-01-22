Explore Cayman Crystal Caves on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands

Cayman Crystal Caves on Grand Cayman Island has it all: nature, food, drinks... and bats.

Cayman Crystal Caves is one of Cayman Island's most beautiful and unique tourist attractions. It's located on the northside of the Island, about a 45 minute drive from the George Town port, making it a perfect excursion for cruise passengers.

Visitors are taken on a 1.5 hour walking tour through the surrounding tropic forest to three spectacular caves. A knowledgeable tour guide leads you through the caves where you see stalactite and stalagmite crystal formations, each formed by single drops of water over time. A highlight of the cave tour is the native fruit bats that are said to harmless.

Before or after the tour, be sure to visit the Treehouse Restaurant and try the delicious local food and cocktails.

All tours require pre-booking so book your adventure in advance here.