The CHP is escorting drivers over the Grapevine as snow begins sticking to the 5 Freeway.

CHP escorting drivers over the Grapevine as snow begins sticking to 5 Freeway

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- As a new storm soaks the Southland, truckers, commuters and the CHP are keeping a close eye on the Grapevine.

Snow was falling around the 5 Freeway through the pass late Tuesday afternoon and some of it was beginning to stick to the roadway.

By 5 p.m. the CHP was starting to escort drivers carefully through the Grapevine.

Drivers are bracing themselves for a possible Grapevine closure Tuesday night.

Motorist Celia Stewart isn't thrilled about that possibility. The last time it happened, was "horrible," she recalled. "I had to take a two-hour drive around LA County."

The CHP says they'll only shut down the Grapevine if they absolutely have to.

"Right now there is inclement weather coming in," CHP Officer Joshua Greengard said Tuesday afternoon. "It is wet out there. Not right now, we are not shutting the freeway down but there is a potential for tonight with the snow levels dropping a little bit more."

The storm is expected to continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with conditions clearing by Thursday.

The National Weather Service was also warning about the possibility of landspouts and pea-sized hail Tuesday.