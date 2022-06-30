road closure

Driving to Griffith Park? New road closure aimed at keeping bicyclists safe now in effect

According to the city, the closure could become permanent depending on the results of this pilot program.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a big change happening at Griffith Park aimed at making the roads safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, and wildlife.

As part of a new pilot program, the north end of Griffith Park Drive near the 134 Freeway is now closed to drivers from Travel Town to the top of the hill near the Mount Hollywood Drive turnoff.



The topic of safety surrounding the roads at Griffith Park has been a top concern since a 77-year-old was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver along Crystal Springs Drive just as he was about to finish a ride.

A group of cyclists gathered to remember one of their own recently killed in Griffith Park by an alleged hit-and-run driver.



"It's a tragedy every time one of us gets killed on a bicycle because we are just targets," said Enrique Villasenor, a bicyclist who spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Closing that stretch of road was one of the recommendations listed in a study that was already in the making prior to the bicyclist's death.

Villasenor said he cycles through Griffith Park often and is thrilled the city has shut down the stretch of road.

"People fly through Griffith Park," he said. "The speed limit is 25. I did 25 this morning coming into the park and people were honking at me and I'm like, 'Hi! Nice to see you.'"

The city will look at data collected on how successful the pilot program is and determine next steps.

There's no word on how long the roadway will remain closed to vehicles.



