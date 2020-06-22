4th of july

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

By Janell Harris
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Pop-pop-pop, a thunderous boom, or 30 seconds of rapid-fire cracks, but can you tell if it's gunshots or fireworks?

Hopefully, you'll never find yourself asking this question. Being able to quickly distinguish gunshots from fireworks and react fast is just one more skill to keep you safe.

We spoke with Alicia Moore, who works with the Richmond Police Department's Public Information Office, to learn how to distinguish the difference between fireworks and gunshots.

Gunshots
"Gunshots are very crisp and they have a certain timing or cadence to them."

Fireworks
"Fireworks are very loud, just like gunfire, but they are very sporadic. There is a lot of crackling, sometimes they echo and sometimes there is a whistle before the fireworks. You can see that it sounds kind of similar. If you close your eyes and imagine seeing beautiful fireworks, usually you can tell based on just the cadence alone."

If you are still not sure if what you heard was gunshots or fireworks, Moore advises you call 911 and let police know you think you heard gunshots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondsan franciscosan mateosan josemarinsafety4th of julygun safetygun violencerichmondu.s. & worldabc7 originalspolicefireworksguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
Illegal fireworks destroy home in Pasadena
LA's rise in COVID-19 cases due in part to July 4, officials say
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
Purse snatcher drags woman across floor at San Gabriel grocery store
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Giant blue whales spotted swimming, feeding off OC coast - VIDEO
Car plows into gas station near Modesto
Show More
2 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Ariana Grande offers $1M in free mental health therapy
Tiny home village set to welcome homeless people in Tarzana
Woman shot 4 times by ex was denied restraining order last year
More TOP STORIES News