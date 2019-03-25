Crime & Safety

Hacienda Heights murder: Memorial service honors Trinity Love Jones

EMBED <>More Videos

Family, friends and complete strangers gathered Monday for a service to honor Trinity Love Jones, the girl whose body was found on a Hacienda Heights trail.

By and
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Family, friends and complete strangers gathered Monday for a memorial service to honor Trinity Love Jones, the 9-year-old girl whose body was found inside a duffel bag along a trail in Hacienda Heights.

The interfaith "Memorial of Light" service was held at St. John Vianney Parish in Hacienda Heights.

This service began with a church bell tolling for each year of Trinity's life and a 75-candle procession with the casket.

Members of the community who didn't know Trinity but were touched by her story showed up to the public service along with family members.

"I want to just thank the community for being here for my cousin Trinity Love Jones and may God bless each and every one of us and keep us in prayer," said Lashell Lewis, a cousin of Trinity.

Trinity's mother, Taquesta Graham, and the woman's boyfriend, Emiel Hunt, were both arrested for her murder.

Trinity's body was found inside a duffel bag earlier this month, dumped near an equestrian trail near Colima Road and Hacienda Boulevard.

MORE: Hacienda Heights girl killed: Makeshift memorial growing on trail where body found
EMBED More News Videos

The makeshift memorial is growing in Hacienda Heights at the site where a 9-year-old's body was found.



During the past week, investigators learned Graham, Hunt and Trinity moved from a family member's home in Long Beach in May of 2018. During the past 10 months, the extended family had only seen or heard from the couple and Trinity just a few times, according to authorities. Investigators learned Hunt, Graham and Trinity were homeless just prior to her death and were residing in a Santa Fe Springs motel or in their vehicle.

Investigators previously believed the victim had been left at the location within 48 hours prior to the time of her body's discovery. Since then, additional information revealed that Trinity's body was actually left at the crime scene during the afternoon hours of March 1.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeles countyhacienda heightsmurderhomicidechild killedfuneralinvestigationmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Death of Hacienda Heights girl hits close to home for other families
TOP STORIES
5 charged in Sunland-Tujunga stabbing, carjacking of pregnant woman
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
Abused Long Beach dog ready for adoption
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Uber, Lyft drivers hold Los Angeles protest over wages
Woman wins $150K in child support 50 years after divorce
Father arrested after young son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries
Show More
Tacotopia: Taco-centric immersive exhibit coming to LA
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
5-month-old baby dies after parents perform home circumcision
Actor Michael Madsen arrested on suspicion of DUI in Malibu
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
More TOP STORIES News