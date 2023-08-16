Purse-snatcher violently drags woman across ground in Hacienda Heights, video shows

Disturbing video captured the moment a woman was violently dragged across the ground by a purse snatcher in Hacienda Heights.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video captured the moment a woman was violently dragged across the ground by a purse snatcher in Hacienda Heights Monday.

Footage showed the woman try to hold on to her purse as the thief pulls her across a parking lot in the area of Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook Way.

The man eventually pulls the purse free and appears to get away. Meanwhile, the woman can be seen getting up and doesn't appear to be seriously hurt.

The shocking video is now part of an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The video was posted on social media by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who took aim at county Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn over crime rates.