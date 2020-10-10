halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
EMBED More News Videos

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholiday lightscharityhalloweenholidayeventslights festival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Drive-thru display with over 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns opens in NJ
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
Safe Halloween science ideas during COVID
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC authorities chase stolen van
Celebrations turn chaotic after Lakers win championship
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Show More
Water well in Uganda dedicated to Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News