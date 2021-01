EMBED >More News Videos The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was disturbing, yet not surprising to many, like Scott Ernest who once recruited white nationalists and ran a hate group in Montana.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Koreatown.Officers say someone vandalized a Jewish Temple on Wilshire Boulevard and reportedly spray-painted "I hate your race" in all caps with exclamation marks and crosses.Police say surveillance video shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt spray-painting the side of the building early Monday morning.