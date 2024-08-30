Havana Mania in Redondo Beach features Cuban family recipes, big portions

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At Havana Mania in Redondo Beach, you're transported to the tropical island of Cuba: The palm trees, the artwork, the cocktails and of course the Cuban cuisine.

From Cuba to California, Luis Montesdeoca has worked in restaurants his entire life and opened Havana Mania in Redondo Beach almost 30 years ago.

You're in for big portions of delicious dishes. Recipes passed down from Luis' mother and uncle include everything from roasted pork, chicken, cubanos, my favorite - the oxtail, and ropa vieja - shredded beef so tasty and so tender it just falls apart.

All entrees are served with rice, beans, and plantains, and most are around $20.

For an appetizer, check out the sampler. You'll get potato balls, ham croquettes and yucca - similar in texture and taste to a French fry.

For dessert, I got a nice fork full of tres leche. The flan is also a fan fav.

Havana Mania hosts a daily happy hour, offering $8 mojitos. And Luis serves over 15 flavors!

Thank you Roxanne Captor for the submission!

Havana Mania

3615 Inglewood Ave.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 725 9075

