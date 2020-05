Health care provider L.A. Care hiring positions in clinical and non-clinical areas

EMBED >More News Videos Jobs in health care: If you are a health care professional looking for work or in need of picking up extra shifts, there's an app to connect you with the right opportunities.

EMBED >More News Videos HEALTH CARE JOBS: KPC Health has hundreds of job openings in both clinical and non-clinical areas at their medical facilities in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

EMBED >More News Videos If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the economy struggles, jobless numbers are hitting record highs, and more people are filing for unemployment, but there are some industries that are hiring and there are jobs out there.Terry Brown, chief human resources officer with L.A. Care, joined ABC7 to talk about jobs in health care."IT has always been a very hot area over the past several years and it continues to be so today. We are looking for positions at L.A. Care in everything from clinical, IT, financial, compliance and even our call center - we need employees in. So we've got about 100 jobs that we're trying to fill that we'd love to have your viewers come in and apply for," said Brown."We, very much like the entertainment industry, moved to a virtual world. The interview process now is all done through either Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, any of the virtual platforms. We'll do the same things that you see in a regular interview will be done, but will be done just like we're having this interview now over the airwaves and through electronics," said Brown."I think health care is a great field to get into especially Southern California. There's always going to be a demand for health care providers and health care insurers in Southern California as long as there's such a large population of people here. I actually came out of the aerospace industry originally, and I wanted to make sure I could always stay in Southern California because I do love living here. It's a beautiful place. And so I thought, 'What industry is never gonna leave this place?' and health care came to the top of mind and it has only grown and I only see it to continue to grow," said Brown.For more information, visit www.lacare.org/careers