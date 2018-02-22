FOOD COACH

Certain foods can help men fight prostate cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

The Prostate Cancer Foundation offers the good and the bad foods concerning helping men fight prostate cancer. (KABC)

By
Beth Ginsberg has been creating recipes for the Prostate Cancer Foundation for 23 years and knows a thing or two about making healthy food taste great.

"I've served many men this and they don't know this isn't fried and that this is made with soy cheese," said Ginsberg, author of "The Taste for Living" cookbook.

This is her take on eggplant Parmesan: homemade marinara, it's baked, not fried and has soy cheese in lieu of dairy.

"There are a couple of food groups where you can change everything for patients who have prostate cancer or the one in seven men that are going to get it by simply being far more scientific around the diet," said Dr. Jonathan Simons, CEO and President of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Simons said prostate cancer can be heavily impacted by what men eat.

"As delicious as hotdogs are, they're a terrible idea for men that have had prostate cancer. If you're going to have red meat, you maybe oughtn't have it more than once a month. If you want to live the longest, you should not have any dairy fat," said Simons.

He also said certain types of fat like what we get in processed fried foods, charred meats and dairy, act like high-octane fuel for cancer.

"The kind of fat that gets supplied will literally make the cancer grow faster," said Simons.

But omega three fats, like those in fatty fish, seeds and nuts are great choices. Or try adding tofu, berries, broccoli and green tea to your diet. And the more tomato men eat, the better. It's packed with lycopene.

"Cooked tomatoes. You can use ketchup, pizza with soy cheese," said Ginsberg.

This disease particularly affects certain populations.

"African American men are 73 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from prostate cancer," said Colleen McKenna, vice president of marketing for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodfood coacheducationCircle of Healthdietcancer
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News