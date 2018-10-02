Members of the Los Angeles Chargers spent a special afternoon with breast cancer survivors and patients at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach.They took part in a special art class serving as an outlet for those affected by the cancer."It's something other than sitting at home, waiting for the next infusion treatment, and being tired and rundown all the time," said Michelle Quint, a patient about to go to her sixth round of chemotherapy.The class painted a special design in honor of their special guests, a football helmet with a pink ribbon.It's part of the team's kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness month. "Anything that I can do to raise awareness that people never forget the struggle our women go through with this disease, I'm going to do it," said Hall-of-Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.Tomlinson joined current players Casey Hayward and Drew Kaser as well as Susie Spanos, the wife of team owner Dean Spanos. She has long stressed the importance of early detection."It's so much better when you do, when you know where your health is and then you can sort it out and work with it - the earlier the better," said Spanos.Laughing with these survivors means a lot to cornerback Casey Hayward, who lost his mother to breast cancer. He told these women to keep fighting."I've been through some of the things they've gone through with my mom, I know what my mom went through in these situations," said Hayward. "I know they're fighting and that they're strong women."