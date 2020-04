Coronavirus crisis in Southern California: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Support local businesses by buying gift cards:

Donate to the City of Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund:

Donate funds or food to a local food bank:

Find a volunteer opportunity through L.A. Works

Give blood:

Support the United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Make sure you're protecting yourself and others out in public:

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

LOS ANGELES -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.Here are some ways you can help during this time:Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the safe-at-home orders around the area. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.The Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund will support critical needs identified by the city as it responds to the pandemic. The Mayor's Fund, a 501c3, can quickly take in and disburse funds and is uniquely aligned with the city. The mayor's office has identified the following key priority areas: support for families and small businesses, relief for health care workers, critical health care equipment and services for unhoused neighbors.With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children. Here are websites to support local food banks:If it is safe for you to do so, consider volunteering at a local food bank or other charitable organization helping those in need to obtain vital supplies and services during the pandemic. Visit L.A. Works to see who is in need of volunteers Donors are needed urgently. Here are some of the organizations facilitating donations:United Way of Greater Los Angeles's Pandemic Relief Fund supports unsheltered residents who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness and hardships due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus. Click here to make a contribution. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.Here are additional organizations you can support as they work to lend a hand to Southern Californians during the coronavirus pandemic: