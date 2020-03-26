Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Grocery stores make changes, take precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At a Von's in Culver City, signs say all sales are final, no returns, due to circumstances created by COVID-19.

While many stores are getting some staples like bread back on the shelves more readily available, certain products such as toilet paper, paper towels, and some canned goods are still hard to come by.

Many stores are now placing limits on items in high demand.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

To help ease the problem, the City of Manhattan Beach just passed an anti-hoarding ordinance. These include essential goods such as: hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, canned food, frozen food and other needed supplies.

The City also says it's following CDC guidelines to adopt social distancing requirements of 6 feet for residents, businesses and visitors to try to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Social distancing is already in practice at area grocery stores.

"We are following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health agencies" said Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman and CEO.

RELATED: California unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades amid coronavirus pandemic

At Ralph's, stores added measures the installation of plexiglass partitions at cash registers to go in starting later this week.

"We began activating our preparedness plan several weeks ago, and we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation," said McMullen.

In Manhattan Beach, the penalties for not following the new rules under the ordinance could mean six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Its not clear what constitutes hoarding or how it will be enforced. ABC7 reached out to the City for clarification and have yet to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 26
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Show More
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
LAPD refutes rumors of officers ticketing for outdoor exercise
Russell Westbrook giving back amid coronavirus outbreak
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Woman asks apartment to sing for quarantined fiancé's birthday
More TOP STORIES News