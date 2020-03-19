Coronavirus

Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and nationwide for Thursday, March 19.

California health officials predicted that about 56% of the state's population, about 22.5 million people, will be infected with the novel coronavirus within the next eight weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County has risen to 230, continuing to rise sharply every day.

Health officials in Southern California were looking for quarantine sites to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey appeared to be a location that could be used for temporary housing to quarantine people.

On Thursday morning, an Orange County resident with COVID-19 arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a private air-ambulance. The flight from Aruba arrived at the airport around 11 a.m. and was carrying the 65-year-old patient in a negative pressure isolation chamber, according to an air rescue company.

Most restaurant dining rooms across Southern California are empty of customers due to health department orders. But many people who have found grocery store shelves bare are still being fed by their favorite eateries.

As the pandemic continues to hamper the U.S. economy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed direct payments of $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples as part of a sweeping Republican response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a copy of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press. The GOP leader unveiled his plan Thursday as Congress raced to craft a $1 trillion rescue package to shore up households, healthcare and the U.S. economy amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown that's hurtling the country toward a likely recession.

Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For all coronavirus stories, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
Rams-ABC7 virtual telethon: Goff, Whitworth donate 2M meals
Coronavirus closures: Kohl's, TJ Maxx to close until April
LA County, city to issue new "Safe at Home" restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
LA County, city to issue new "Safe at Home" restrictions
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 230
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
Show More
SoCal restaurants pivot to delivery, takeout orders
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News