Coronavirus

Coronavirus: DMV closing all field offices starting tomorrow, moving some services online

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All in-office appointments are being canceled for now, and customers are asked to check the DMV's website for future appointment availability.

The DMV says its field offices will shift their operations online and reopen virtually on April 2.

Customers will be able to complete vehicle title transfers and renew vehicle registration renewals by visiting their virtual field offices from April 2. They will have more options as the DMV expands its online functions.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has already been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The original deadline was set for October 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdmvcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County sheriff orders gun stores closed again
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
Police chase: DUI suspect crashes on 105 Fwy
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Sign language interpreters providing crucial COVID-19 info
Show More
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Angel, Dodger stadiums house rental cars amid delayed 2020 season
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
More TOP STORIES News