CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New research shows how early childhood friendships can impact your future

EMBED </>More Videos

New research from from Catherine Bagwell, Ph.D., found that having close friends early in life helps a great deal down the road.

By
At what point do friends start to matter in a person's life?

New research reveals the relationships you have in elementary school may be key to your future well-being.

When Ellie Newborn had a problem with a friend, her mom felt it was a good opportunity to give her a life lesson about friendship.

"It teaches you what to expect from other people. It teaches you how to show up for other people," said Susan Newborn.

Psychologists say friendship is more than just having someone to play with, it can determine a person's emotional, social and mental well-being later in life.

Catherine Bagwell, Ph.D., of Emory University studied friendships between children and adolescents.

She believes that friends really are relationships between two people who see themselves as equals.
"How do friendships in pre-adolescents, around 5th grade, how do they predict outcomes in early adulthood?" she said.

Her research found having close friends early in life helps a great deal down the road.

"Those children were much less likely to show symptoms of depression in early adulthood," Bagwell said.

And that's not all, she said, "Kids who have supportive friendships are more likely to be engaged in school."

What can parents do to encourage their child to be a good friend? Bagwell said teach your children the importance of cooperation, sharing things and ideas.
Talk to them about managing conflict and make sure you know who your child's friends are.

Ellie has moved on from the friendship that didn't make her feel good.

But hopefully many young children will learn that some friendships last a lifetime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthchildrenhealthrelationships
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is LA Rams good luck charm
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 die from flu-related complications in Long Beach
Ohio teen defies anti-vaccine mom, gets his shots
Fountain Valley girl speaks out about rare kidney condition
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
Show More
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
More News