Frozen meals are back in style

Frozen food sales are soaring as food manufacturers offer more flavor, protein, whole grains and veggies.

LOS ANGELES
Frozen meals are making a comeback. According to dietitian Patricia Bannan, there has been a spike in microwaveable entrée sales for the first time in a decade.

Food manufacturers are adding more protein, whole grains and vegetables in every box. "They are changing what's in them and they're changing the look of them and they're also appealing to millennials. They're the foodie generation," said Bannan.

Some of the brands are still high in sodium but have healthier options with less preservatives.

"It's no longer about weight loss, now they are portion-controlled but you want to have a portion is actually going to fill you up. And that's what we're seeing now and there's also a shift towards health and wellness and real food," said Bannan.

Frozen produce, like a bag of frozen blueberries, can last a customer months and is able to be used several different ways.

Frozen produce sales are up 7 percent, so it appears consumers are listening.
