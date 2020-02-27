Health & Fitness

LA officials discuss emergency protocols amid preparations for coronavirus outbreak

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles City Council committee met with health and emergency-management officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss emergency protocols in place to manage a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials were briefed by several agencies on what is being done to prevent spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The meeting touched on what it would mean if the city and county declared a state of emergency. The city and county are not declaring a state of emergency, but are prepared to do so. If one is declared, the order would mean that more resources will be allocated to combat the virus if necessary, and does not indicate the virus is out of control.

"It is not tied to (whether we have) a certain number of cases to have an emergency,'' said Aram Sahakian, the general manager of the Los Angeles city's Emergency Management Department. "If the core group preparing for this incident sees the need for more resources, they can pull the trigger on it. It doesn't mean (the virus) is out of control."

Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US
EMBED More News Videos

Even though there's no vaccine for coronavirus, the CDC has a list of what you can do.



One of the concerns the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health raised was testing for the virus. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the only agency that can test for the virus.

L.A. health officials hope to get testing kits from the CDC in about a week. Meanwhile, they say they've had to wait days to get results back. During that period, patients have been treated as if they're likely infected.

Only one case of the coronavirus has been detected in Los Angeles County. The person was treated and cleared of the virus, health officials said.
CDC warns to prepare for spread of coronavirus symptoms, cases
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus on Tuesday - it is not a matter of if, but when it will spread in communities in the U.S.



Health officials also said they are discussing how to address any possible shortage in health care professionals. In the meantime, the city is prepared to activate its emergency response center.

"We also have a planning group that's thinking ahead to this eventual possibility of introduction into the community and they are thinking about those different scenarios we can imagine - what would happen in schools, what would happen in homeless shelters, what would happen in skilled nursing facilities," said Dr. Prabhu Gounder, medical director of L.A. County Department of Public Health's respiratory diseases unit.

Gounder added officials are reviewing a pandemic influenza plan in the event the virus spreads.

"The current risk to L.A. County residents for getting COVID-19 is very low. The best things people can do to protect themselves from any respiratory virus, including COVID-19, are the simple, everyday preventative measures such as washing hands, covering your cough and avoiding going out when sick,'' Gounder said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronaviruspolitics
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
Valet crashes Mustang into West Hollywood home
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
Video: SKorea business sprays disinfectant due to coronavirus
OC pet clinic uses stem cells to help heal dog with arthritis
Video shows chaotic confrontation in Echo Park during cleanup effort
Show More
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sylmar
How coronavirus compares with the flu
Highland Park corn man retires after 23 years
Tuskegee airman, WWII vet in LA honored as 'Hero Among Us'
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
More TOP STORIES News