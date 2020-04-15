COVID Orange County update: Record high 779 new cases reported, 3 additional deaths

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Health officials on Tuesday reported 779 new coronavirus cases in Orange County, a record high for a single day, along with three additional deaths.The fatalities bring the number to 10 so far this week and 333 overall, according to the OC Health Care Agency. Last week was the deadliest week so far in the COVID-19 pandemic in Orange County, with 56 deaths reported.The county's total coronavirus case load stands at 13,843."While the report today - and the recent increased rate of infections - is concerning, the County and our local health system continue to be prepared to respond to protect the health and safety of our residents," Board of Supervisors Chair Michelle Steele said in a statement, noting that the county was the fourth in the state to declare a local emergency as early as February.The interim county health officer is considering issuing a health order to close bars in Orange County "if, in his medical opinion, it is appropriate to do so," Steele said.She strongly encouraged residents follow federal, state and local health guidelines, including wearing face coverings, regular hand washing and physical distancing.Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Orange County, along with Solano, Merced and Glenn counties, had been added to the state Department of Public Health's watch list due to increasing percentages of positive tests.