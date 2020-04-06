Coronavirus

Mayor Garcetti provides update on COVID-19 cases and response in Los Angeles - LIVE

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on state's COVID response
1 p.m.: Coronavirus briefing by Los Angeles County health and elected officials

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti holds news briefing on coronavirus in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

