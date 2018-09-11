Nautica Malibu Triathlon goes well beyond 3-sport race

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Sunday marks the 32nd year for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon at Zuma beach. Competitors like Sue Baker have been busy training for the event.
Baker ran her first marathon while in her 60s in 2005 and she's been hooked on competing ever since. "I'm in the water four days a week. I train six days a week," said Baker of Canoga Park.
At 72 years old, she feels competing in races like the Malibu Triathlon is a meaningful experience. "Once you stop, everything else stops too," Baker said.
The race includes a half-mile ocean swim, a 17-mile bike course and a 4-mile run. It raises money for the pediatric cancer research program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
This year, they're expecting 5,000 participants.
"This is the sixth year I'm racing the Malibu triathlon. This is my 51st triathlon, so I'm really excited," said Aurora Colello of Escondido.
Some raise money, some come for their own personal goals, but everyone has a story.
"I was told last year I would be in a wheelchair. I had 10 lesions on my brain. I lost vision in my right eye and the doctor said I had multiple sclerosis," Colello said. But Colello managed to get healthier by changing her lifestyle and diet. She's a mother of four and months away from becoming a functional medicine specialist.
And while Baker is one of the oldest participants at 72, the youngest participant, 13-year-old Alexandra Law has completed 25 triathlons. A competitive swimmer, she swam Alcatraz when she was 10. "It's cool to have something different and biking and running are different," Law said.
The Nautica Malibu Triathlon has raised over $11 million since 2007. Sunday morning at 7 a.m., you're encouraged to join in the fitness fun or simply be a fan.