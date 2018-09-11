Nautica Malibu Triathlon goes well beyond 3-sport race

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4213443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The 32nd annual Nautical Malibu Triathlon brings more than 5,000 people to Zuma beach to swim, bike, run and raise money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles quest to beat childhood cancer. (FILE - Runners take part in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon.)