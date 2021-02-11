Health & Fitness

Orange County vaccine: Supersite relieved to avoid losing thousands of doses

By
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County narrowly avoided a major vaccine mishap Wednesday, after a refrigeration issue at a vaccination supersite potentially rendered thousands of doses unusable.

A pharmacist discovered Tuesday night that a refrigeration unit at the Soka University site holding vials of the Pfizer vaccine was operating slightly outside the recommended temperature range.

That triggered precautionary measures as the site set aside the day's supply of doses. For much of the day Wednesday it remained unclear whether some or all of that day's supply would have to be discarded.

The Aliso Viejo site normally dispenses about 3,000 doses of vaccine a day.

That was particularly concerning at a time when vaccine supplies remain limited and in high demand as the coronavirus continues to infect thousands of people every day throughout California - and as new, more contagious variants become more prevalent in the state.

But by late in the day came news that brought a sigh of relief: After consulting with the manufacturer, they determined the refrigeration issue was not enough to harm the doses and they could still be distributed.

"After reviewing the details, the manufacturer advised that the temperature variance did not harm the vaccine's safety or efficacy and provided confirmation that the vaccine is safe to dispense under the normal protocol," county officials said in a written statement.

While the doses in question had been set aside, additional doses had been brought in and all of the scheduled appointments were honored, officials said.

The Soka site, which opened Jan. 23, is what the county refers to as a super POD or point of dispensing, capable of thousands of appointments in a single day.

RELATED: Orange County opens second vaccination super site
EMBED More News Videos

After closures due to high winds, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland reopened Thursday, and county officials plan to open another large-scale location to administer doses this weekend along with smaller POD sites opening across the county.



As of data from last week, the county had administered first doses of vaccine to more than 196,000 people and second doses to about 46,000.

Vaccination information and appointment scheduling for Orange County are available here at Othena.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countyaliso viejovaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus orange countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage prompting 2-day closure of Dodger Stadium site
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Beloved East LA boxing coach loses battle with COVID
IE wineries hoping long weekend will boost business
California probes whistleblower allegations from Santa Clarita COVID lab
LA County search and rescue team on alert for 'the big one'
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
104-year-old New York man survives COVID-19
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
White House: Biden 'clearly opposes any effort to recall' Newsom
From prison to Hollywood star: Danny Trejo to publish memoir
More TOP STORIES News