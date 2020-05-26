Coronavirus Orange County

Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders

Orange County has begun posting the number of county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus after pressure from local leaders.

Starting Tuesday, the Orange County Health Care Agency began making those numbers available. As of Tuesday, Orange County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths, bringing the region's totals to 5,578 cases and 131 fatalities.

Many Southern California health departments remain split on tracking recoveries and the best way to do so, but others in Riverside County, Ventura County and the city of Long Beach have already been reporting those numbers daily.

Orange County will determine its recovery numbers by taking the number of positive cases and subtracting the number of deaths that have occurred over the previous 28 days, according to health director Dr. Clayton Chau. An estimated 1,995 individuals have recovered in the county to date.

"A point that is important to understand: mild to moderate cases, for example, folks who thought they just had the cold or cough and did not seek medical care, and asymptomatic community members who were never tested will not be captured," Chau noted during a press conference on Thursday.

Chau added that recovery data will not be "perfect," and that it's important rather to watch trends over time in order to really determine the virus' impact on the county.

As Orange County settles into Phase Two of its reopening plan, businesses continue to make adjustments to their plans to try and keep employees and customers safe.



Over the weekend, the county received the green light from the state to begin reopening more businesses, including retailers and in-restaurant dining.

Meanwhile, the county board of Supervisors on Tuesday are expected to discuss a proposal to use $101 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill for local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
