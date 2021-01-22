COVID-19 vaccine

Ventura County opens vaccine eligibility to residents 75 and older, but struggles with low supply

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County has opened vaccine eligibility to residents 75 and older, but not those between the ages of 65 to 74, as allowed by the state.

During a county briefing Thursday, health officials explained that's due a severe shortage of supply, much like other Southern California counties.

"We've only received 30,000 first doses of vaccine, so we have 30,000 first doses of vaccine for the 100,000 people we've told could start receiving vaccine. The reality is, the vaccine supply is the bottleneck," said Dr. Robert Levin, the county's public health officer. "The reality is, this is going to be monthslong process, unless the vaccine supply increases."

If and when it does, Levin says the county is capable of providing more shots and is ready to expand the number of people eligible to get them.

As of Thursday evening, all vaccine appointments for those eligible were full. Officials say more appointments will be made available once more vaccines are received.
