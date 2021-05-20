CA to consider dropping mask, physical distancing rules in the workplace

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10653241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While the CDC is loosening mask requirements for vaccinated Americans, California is keeping its rules in place for another month, causing confusion at local retail stores.

California is considering sweeping changes to COVID-19 safety rules that would allow employers to relax mask and physical distancing requirements in the workplace as long as everyone is vaccinated.The state's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to meet Thursday to discuss the possibility of dropping the requirement for workers to wear masks if everyone in the room is fully vaccinated and does not have COVID-19 symptoms. The board will also weigh further steps to no longer require physical distancing at locations where all employees are fully vaccinated.In order for either of these changes to happen, workplaces would need to obtain their employees' vaccine records.If the board approves this proposal, it will be submitted to California's Office of Administrative Law, which will have 10 days to review it and make a decision.This comes as more employers consider plans to bring employees back into the workplace, especially those who have been working remotely.There is also growing optimism that changes will com given the state's pace of vaccinations.New numbers show 67.3% of adults in California are partially vaccinated for COVID-19, topping the national average of 60.2%.California ranks 11th out of all 50 states for the amount of people vaccinated.Meantime, the state is less than a month away from dropping its mask mandate.California health officials announced Monday that the state would begin following the Centers for Disease Control's eased mask guidelines for some indoor settings starting June 15. The date aligns with the state's plan to reopen California's economy on June 15, and allows more time for more Californians to get fully vaccinated.