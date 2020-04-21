SoCal Strong

Meet the 77-year-old La Mirada respiratory therapist still working amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite being at high risk of contracting the virus herself, Linda Guzman has continued to work long hours at Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.
By
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Among the countless health care heroes working on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic is Linda Guzman, a 77-year-old respiratory therapist from La Mirada.

Despite being at high risk of contracting the virus herself, Guzman has continued to work long hours at Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.

"I've been doing this close to 45 years, so I feel that's what I have to do right now. I love it," she told Eyewitness News.

She's been caring for COVID-19 patients, working more hours than she used before the pandemic broke out. Guzman says she feels it's her duty to help out during this crisis.

"I would hate to think hospitals are short while I'm sitting around watching TV, having my coffee. That wouldn't make me feel good, especially since I'm qualified to work."

After her long and stressful work days, Linda also acts as a caretaker for her 96-year-old mother. She also has four children, eight grandkids and several great grandchildren as well.

Her family couldn't be more proud, including her daughter who's also in the medical field.

"She's amazing, she has so much energy," said her daughter Kelly Guzman.

Although her family is sometimes concerned, Guzman says she's doing everything she can to make sure she's safe at work.

"I get it but... I feel like I can still contribute, so I will."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessla miradalos angeles countycoronavirushospitalsocal stronghealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Photographer captures Angelenos sheltering-at-home during coronavirus pandemic
Popular chef gives 'Sole Support' to frontline medical workers during COVID-19
Wholesale produce mart pivots to delivery boxes
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Breast implants deflect bullet, save life, doctors say
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Many citizens won't receive stimulus checks due to spouse's immigration status
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
Show More
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 663
Riverside County agencies offer help for unemployed amid crisis
Chargers player launches fundraiser to help seniors
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Police use drones to enforce physical distancing in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News