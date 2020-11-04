vote 2020

Palmdale heart transplant patient votes from Cedars-Sinai hospital bed

The 65-year-old received a new heart just days ago, but he still cast his ballot from his hospital bed. He is one of dozens of patients who voted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Delander Moore did not let his heart transplant recovery stop him from getting his voice heard for the 2020 election.

He is one of dozens of patients who voted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

RESULTS | Live local, state and presidential election results

The 65-year-old from Palmdale received a new heart just days ago, but he still cast his ballot from his hospital bed.

MORE: Snoop Dogg reveals he never voted until 2020. Here's why
EMBED More News Videos

Snoop Dogg revealed that he never voted until this year. Here's why the rapper said he registered to vote for the first time in 2020.


Moore explained that he felt excited when he got the call for his new heart, but he was uneasy with the possibility of not getting his vote counted.

Cedars-Sinai has a Volunteer Services Department that arranges for patients who reside in L.A. County and are registered to vote to receive ballots and process them on Election Day.

"In every election, we work to help our patients have their voices heard and their votes be counted," says director of Volunteer Services, Camille Camello.

Moore called it a "great moment" to exercise his right to vote.

WATCH: Stories from voters determined to make their voices heard
EMBED More News Videos

From young to old, these are the stories of voters across the country using their vote to make their voices heard!



WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspalmdalelos angeles countyhospitalvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionheart transplant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump wins Ohio 2020 presidential election results
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
MAP: California election results by county
LAPD declares unlawful assembly in DTLA due to 'unruly crowd'
No major delays at SoCal voting centers as polls close statewide
Dodgers' Mookie Betts wins 5th Gold Glove award
Report of phony OC voting center prompts investigation
Show More
Florida 2020 live presidential election results
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
2020 Election Predictions: Vote in our live polls now
Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close
Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat
More TOP STORIES News