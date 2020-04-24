See list of emergency cooling centers set up across Los Angeles County

See the list of locations below:
Alhambra
Jocelyn Center
210 N. Chapel Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91801
Burbank
Buena Vista Library
300 N. Buena Vista St.
Burbank, CA 91505
Los Angeles
Colonel Leon Washington Park
8908 South Maie Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90002
Los Angeles
Lincoln Heights Senior Center
2323 Workman St.
Los Angeles, CA 90031
MORE: LA County officials urge residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
Northridge
Robert M Wilkinson Multipurpose Center
8956 Vanalden Ave.
Northridge, CA 91324
Panorama City
Mid-Valley Senior Center
8825 Kester Ave.
Panorama City, CA 91402
Pasadena
Robinson Park Community Center
1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA 9110
Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center
5056 Van Nuys Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Sylmar
El Cariso Community Regional Park
13100 Hubbard St.
Sylmar, CA 91342
Whittier
Whittier Community Center
7630 Washington Ave.
Whittier, CA 90602
Source: http://lacounty.gov/heat/