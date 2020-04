See list of emergency cooling centers set up across Los Angeles County

EMBED >More News Videos With a heat wave hitting SoCal this weekend, here's a look at what outdoor activities are open or closed in different cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a heat wave sweeping the Southland this weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced on Friday that they will have emergency cooling centers available for the public to beat the heat.See the list of locations below:Jocelyn Center210 N. Chapel Ave.Alhambra, CA 91801Buena Vista Library300 N. Buena Vista St.Burbank, CA 91505Colonel Leon Washington Park8908 South Maie Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90002Lincoln Heights Senior Center2323 Workman St.Los Angeles, CA 90031Robert M Wilkinson Multipurpose Center8956 Vanalden Ave.Northridge, CA 91324Mid-Valley Senior Center8825 Kester Ave.Panorama City, CA 91402Robinson Park Community Center1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.Pasadena, CA 9110Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center5056 Van Nuys Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403El Cariso Community Regional Park13100 Hubbard St.Sylmar, CA 91342Whittier Community Center7630 Washington Ave.Whittier, CA 90602