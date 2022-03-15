Heritage Fire in San Bernardino County near Oro Grande prompts evacuations

#HeritageFire (Update): Firefighters making progress as fire continues to move through med/heavy fuel under influence of north winds. Approx 100 acres; 0% contained.



22 Engines including 2 strike teams with structure defense in place. Over 100 personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/c0ogG98AhQ — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 14, 2022

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire in San Bernardino County has prompted evacuations as firefighters work to contain it.The fire, which was named the Heritage Fire, is burning north of Victorville in the Oro Grande area. Authorities say it has burned about 100 acres and is threatening several structures.According to a tweet posted by the San Bernardino County Fire Department Monday afternoon, evacuations remain in place south of Melrose Road to Roy Rogers Drive between Bryman Road and the Mojave River bottom.Video posted to Twitter shows the fire burning.Officials say 22 engines and two strike teams are working to put the fire out.Residents in the area are urged to stay away as crews continue to contain the fire.