Teen boys face hiking nightmare near San Gorgonio Mountain during storm

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- Two teenage boys had to be rescued while they were hiking the San Bernardino Mountains last week after the brutal winter storm put them close to danger.

Cole White and Riley Ramirez had been planning the hike for more than a month as part of a 10-day trip.

"We were in a really rough spot on the ridge," said one of the teens, who admitted the became worried the day before the hike.

They huddled together for warmth for three nights, fearing they could possibly die before help arrived.

"They took good care of us at the station and first responders were very quick and effective and I think that saved our lives out there," said Ramirez.

Ramirez is from Cypress and was being tracked by his family, who, at the time, was in contact with the San Bernardino's County Sheriff's Department to find the teens.

Fortunately, search crews located them within an hour after launching their helicopter. The teens say they are lucky to be alive.