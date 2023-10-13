From high school classmates to restaurant owners, this couple offers Bomb Hoagies in Simi Valley

Bomb Hoagies offers mozzarella sticks with a house made marinara sauce, French fries and fried zucchini sticks. Even the potato chips are made in house. High school classmates turned husband and wife love a good hoagie . When the previous owner was ready to close down, Virgie and Ezio Van Horst came to the rescue and took over.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Big portions. Big laughs. Bomb hoagies. Step right into Bomb Hoagie in Simi Valley.

High school classmates turned husband and wife love a good hoagie and had been coming here for years to get their fix. But in 2019, the previous owner was ready to close down. Virgie and Ezio Van Horst came to the rescue and took over.

"When I found out it was being shut down I was like 'No we gotta save the cheesesteak' I was like 'Babe we gotta save it!'" Virgie said.

Since taking ownership they stayed true to the core menu but elevated the quality.

Hoagies are baked fresh every day, the produce is locally sourced, and the rib-eye sliced in house.

You can order your cheesesteak 10 ways. The best seller is the PMC: the pepper, mushroom cheesesteak.

Customers also love the Italian Hoagie, with imported Italian meats.

You have to try the super delicious sides, all made from scratch.

Bomb Hoagie offers mozzarella sticks with a house made marinara sauce, French fries and fried zucchini sticks. Even the potato chips are made in house.

"It's so much work and it's really hard and it gives us a little bit of hope that we've been seen and that we're making a difference and that the community loves us, and that's awesome. And a lot of gratitude," they explained.

This bomb couple is thankful to their team Ala, Allister and Jacob. And to you, for making Bomb Hoagie a success.

"We're extremely grateful because these are the things that keep these smaller shops alive. It's because of you guys. You guys have the power to make a difference in the heart of your community and they are the small businesses, and they need you."

Bomb Hoagie is open Monday through Saturday. Bomb Hoagie also created a ghost kitchen for burger lovers, called Behemoth Burgers.

