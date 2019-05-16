Free community gardening classes at CSUN

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California State University Northridge (CSUN) is having a free class for the public on Saturday June 1, 2019 for those who want to learn about the right tools and how to use them when gardening.This is one class out of CSUN's series of classes called "CSUN-al Gardening" where they have already done classes on tomatoes, rose pruning, beneficial insects and more. The goal is to give people as much information in a two-hour time period, so that people can go home and use that knowledge right away.In order to register for the class or find out more, email botanicgarden@csun.edu with your name and the number of seats you would like to reserve.