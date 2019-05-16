In The Community

Free community gardening classes at CSUN

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California State University Northridge (CSUN) is having a free class for the public on Saturday June 1, 2019 for those who want to learn about the right tools and how to use them when gardening.

This is one class out of CSUN's series of classes called "CSUN-al Gardening" where they have already done classes on tomatoes, rose pruning, beneficial insects and more. The goal is to give people as much information in a two-hour time period, so that people can go home and use that knowledge right away.

In order to register for the class or find out more, email botanicgarden@csun.edu with your name and the number of seats you would like to reserve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnorthridgelos angelescommunity journalistgardeningnaturefree stuffcollegein the communityoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
These Long Beach skater girls have moxie
East Hollywood yoga instructor gives back by offering 'pay what you can' classes
Beer Yoga in Long Beach: yes, it's a thing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News