Woman injured during alleged road rage shooting at Hollywood gas station

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon that may have been sparked by road rage, investigators said.

It happened at the Chevron gas station on Sunset Boulevard.

AIR7HD captured the woman on the stretcher as the investigation was unfolding. She was reportedly hit in the shoulder and is recovering at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting started as a dispute on the roadway and ended with the suspect shooting into the woman's car then driving off.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was last seen driving a grey SUV heading southbound on Crescent Heights Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.