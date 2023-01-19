WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman injured during alleged road rage shooting at Hollywood gas station

KABC logo
Thursday, January 19, 2023 7:27AM
Woman injured in alleged road rage shooting at Hollywood gas station
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was injured during a shooting at a Chevron gas station in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon that may have been sparked by road rage, investigators said.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon that may have been sparked by road rage, investigators said.

It happened at the Chevron gas station on Sunset Boulevard.

AIR7HD captured the woman on the stretcher as the investigation was unfolding. She was reportedly hit in the shoulder and is recovering at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting started as a dispute on the roadway and ended with the suspect shooting into the woman's car then driving off.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was last seen driving a grey SUV heading southbound on Crescent Heights Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW