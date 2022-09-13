No shooting victims found after shooting call at Hollywood HS prompts lockdown, police say

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Hollywood High School has been evacuated after police responded to reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it appears there was a false report or possibly a swatting call claiming victims were down.

Investigators searched the high school's campus, located on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard, but did not find any victims or evidence of a shooting.

Surrounding streets have since been shut down as officers continue to sweep the campus.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.