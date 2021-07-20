Man killed by officers on Hollywood Walk of Fame had lighter with 'pistol-like grip handle': LAPD

EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot by LAPD after pointing replica gun in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was fatally shot by police in Hollywood last week was carrying a metallic butane lighter "with a pistol-like grip handle,'' Police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially reported that the unidentified man had a replica handgun, and under a new state law, the state Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of the fatal police shooting.

It occurred around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Highland Avenue. Officers say the department received a report of a man with a gun, and when they arrived, the man pointed the pistol-like lighter at officers.

The LAPD released photos from the scene showing the man pointing what was believed to be a weapon directly at officers.



An officer opened fire, striking the man, who was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Moore.

A female bystander who was a customer at a nearby store "may have been struck by one of the rounds'' and suffered a graze wound on her leg, Moore said.

"Our hearts go out to all those involved in this devastating incident,'' Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Friday. "As required under AB 1506, the California Department of Justice immediately took action to initiate our investigation that will ultimately lead to an independent review of this police shooting.''

The law took effect on July 1. Bonta was a co-author of the legislation while serving in the Assembly.

"As we work to gather all of the facts, I'm grateful to the LAPD for their ready collaboration, and quick and committed efforts to work with us on the ground,'' Bonta said. "We will take every step necessary to ensure a thorough, impartial investigation and review is completed. Now, more than ever, we must work together in the spirit of this new law to build and maintain trust in our criminal justice system for all of our communities.''

The legislation was adopted last year amid growing calls by civil rights leaders and activists for greater oversight and accountability in fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians. The concerns were fueled largely by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



City News Service contributed to this report.

NOTE: The video in the featured media player is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylapdpolice shootinghollywood walk of fameofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lab discovers root cause of COVID-19 'long haulers'
95% of COVID patients hospitalized in OC are unvaccinated
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US cases, CDC says
Pasadena becomes 1st in SoCal to require vaccine for city workers
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Show More
Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4th in San Bernardino
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
Ventura County recommends residents wear masks indoors
SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery
Fauci: Polio would exist in US if 'false information' existed then
More TOP STORIES News